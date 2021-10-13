Formula 1 Commission meets in London

Today in London, the Formula 1 Commission held its third meeting this year, discussing the highlights of the season and the prospects for the next world championship, which will include a record 23 Grand Prix.

The Commission has been presented with a draft Formula 1 calendar for the 2022 season, which will be submitted to the World Motor Sport Council for approval on Friday.

Amid the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission praised the achievements of Formula 1 and the FIA, which held 22 races in 2021 and plan to hold 23 races in 2022.

Following the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, the Commission discussed possible changes to the Sporting Regulations and asked the Sporting Advisory Committee to propose options for updated procedures and rules for short duration races.

The Commission was presented with a report on two weekend sprints at Silverstone and Monza. The report gathers feedback from many stakeholders who positively evaluated the concept. Further evaluation will take place after the third and final sprint weekend in Brazil this year. The decision to hold such weekends in the 2022 season will be made in the coming weeks after the Brazilian Grand Prix.

All changes to the regulations are subject to the approval of the World Motor Sport Council.