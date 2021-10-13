Four shots out of five – a bull’s-eye. Karpin’s team in numbers

The main team of the country played five matches under the supervision of a new coach. In the debut with Croatia she drew (0: 0), and in the rest she won – Cyprus (2: 0), Malta (2: 0), Slovakia (1: 0) and Slovenia (2: 1). Let’s take a look at the statistics of these games.

0

goals in three matches for the national team under the current head coach conceded Guilherme.

1

the footballer played all five matches under Karpin without replacements – this is 25-year-old Lokomotiv midfielder Dmitry Barinov.

Photo: © REUTERS / Borut Zivulovic

Besides him, Igor Diveev, Daler Kuzyaev, Zelimkhan Bakaev and Alexander Erokhin took part in all the games. Georgy Dzhikia, Arsen Zakharyan, Alexey Miranchuk, Anton Zabolotny and Fedor Smolov have four meetings each.

2

people in the fall refused to play for the Russian national team. Mario Fernandez referred to the desire to focus on his club career, and Artem Dziuba – to the fact that “he has not yet gotten into optimal shape.”

4

points on the system “goal + pass” were scored by the most productive footballer of Karpin’s team – Fedor Smolov. The Loko forward hit the Maltese goal and assisted Erokhin and Zhemaletdinov in the game against Cyprus, as well as Djikia in the match against Slovenia.

5

football players under Karpin took the team to the field in the status of captain – Georgy Dzhikia, Fedor Smolov, Dmitry Barinov, Daler Kuzyaev and Alexander Sutormin.

5

players – more than any other club – were represented by Zenit in the matches of the national team under Karpin. These are Vyacheslav Karavaev, Daler Kuzyaev, Alexander Erokhin, Dmitry Chistyakov and Alexander Sutormin.

Daler Kuzyaev / Photo: © RFS

7

goals scored by the Russian national team in the last five games. Their authors were: Alexander Erokhin, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Fedor Smolov, Zelimkhan Bakaev (from the penalty spot), Igor Diveev and Georgy Dzhikia. Another one is the own goal of the Slovakian Skrinyar.

eight

our footballers got yellow cards in September and October matches. Barinov, Cheryshev, Smolov, Erokhin, Zhemaletdinov, Miranchuk, Fomin and Sutormin received warnings.

twenty

minutes – the least – spent on the field under Karpin, Dynamo forward Konstantin Tyukavin. He came on as a substitute in the game against Cyprus.

27

players took part in the matches of the Russian national team under the leadership of the current coaching staff.

35

years the oldest player in Karpin’s team. This is Lokomotiv goalkeeper Guilherme, who played against Croats, Cypriots and Maltese. He is almost twice as old as the youngest in the current team – Dynamo player Arsen Zakharyan (18 years old).

37

the place in the FIFA ranking was occupied by the Russian national team at the end of September. Thanks to two victories in October, she will undoubtedly rise in the table of ranks.

44

Percentage of playing time on average was owned by Karpin’s team in matches with Croatia, Cyprus, Malta, Slovakia and Slovenia. The best indicator is in the game with the Cypriots (56%), the worst – with the Slovaks (26%).

46

Georgy Dzhikia is the best Russian footballer in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in UEFA rankings with 57 points. In the first place – the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé (231 points), in the 45th – Croat Luka Modric (58).

56

shots on goal rivals were struck by the players of the Russian national team in the last five games. 23 of them were on target. The most fruitful match was with Malta (18 shots, 7 on target). In a meeting with the Slovaks, ours only once struck aiming.

83

of the day Valery Georgievich is at the helm of the Russian national team.

10 800

spectators, on average, saw the matches of Karpin’s team live. The largest audience (18 708) people gathered at the game with the Croats in Luzhniki, the smallest – at the away meeting with Cyprus (1645).