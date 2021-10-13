From good stories to thrillers: books by Tom Hanks, Hugh Laurie, Jane Birkin and other actors: bookmatejournal – LiveJournal

Creative people are rarely talented in one thing, in this collection – books written by popular actors and actresses. And not only memoirs, traditional for celebrities, but also fiction.

Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin in Paris, 1969. Photo: Jacques Haillot / Sygma

Matthew McConaughey. “Green light”

Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon. Photo: instagram.com/reesewitherspoon

“For thirty-five years I have comprehended, remembered, recognized, collected and wrote down what I admired or helped me on the path of life” Matthew McConaughey “Green Light”

In the foreword to his book, Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey insists that “” is not a memoir, and the text is indeed different from traditional celebrity autobiographies. The actor immediately deals with a list of his traumas, on the interpretation of which many would build a whole book: for example, he kind of casually reports on problems with the law, physical and sexual abuse experienced in his youth. If for someone memoirs serve as a way to express their problems, then here the narrator has long been reconciled with them, attained enlightenment, does not judge anyone and is not offended at anything:

“Successful movement on the highway of life means the right attitude to the inevitable at the right time. The inevitability of a situation is not relative; when you admit that a situation will lead to an inevitable result, the relative is how you intend to treat it. You can either continue to persistently achieve what you want, or change direction and go from the other side, or admit defeat and come to terms with fate. You go on, change plans or raise a white flag and move on with your life. This is the secret of how to live for your own pleasure: which of the following to choose and when. “

Of course, for movie lovers and fans of McConaughey himself, there are plenty of anecdotes from the set. But the book is also a living portrait of the actor’s family: first of all, his eccentric parents, who got married and divorced three times and who could fight in front of their accustomed sons and then immediately make love. There is also a tempering character, a year of life in Australia, a choice of a career contrary to the instructions of relatives, and all this is packed in the corporate philosophy of McConaughey, who believes that everything in the world does not happen just like that.

Tom Hanks. “A unique specimen. Stories about this and that “

“For two years I have filmed in New York, Berlin, Atlanta, Budapest and other cities. All this time I have been writing. When the schedule allowed, I wrote from morning until 1 am – on different typewriters from my collection “Tom Hanks” A unique copy. Stories about this and that “

Another Oscar winner and Tom Hanks wrote a collection of 17 short stories in 2017 called “”. Critics point out that these texts strongly resemble the image of an actor – they are also kind and slightly naive in the old-fashioned way. In the stories from the collection, the author manages to collect all the key American themes: the Vietnam War, the celebration of Christmas, patriotism, the fate of immigrants. Moreover, he writes about all this with his inherent sentimentality:

“Around noon, M-Dash stood on the field of the Sports Arena among 1,600 Americans in five minutes and, raising his right hand, swore allegiance to America: the newly minted citizens had to respect, uphold and defend the Constitution, which they now obeyed to the same extent as the President of the United States. Steve Wong, Anna and I sat on the podium, watching the naturalization of a sea of ​​immigrants of all skin colors that the human race is rich in. The sight was indescribable, and all three of us were overwhelmed with emotions – especially Anna. She burst into tears, burying her face in my chest.

Another key theme of the book is nostalgia. But, to the author’s credit, this is not at all an old grumble about how good it used to be and how bad it is now, but rather a statement of how the world has changed in recent years.

David Duchovny. Miss Subway

David Duchovny at the New York Transportation Museum in 2018. Photo: duchovnycentral.com

“Even now, it happens that in the subway I look up at the advertisement, close my eyes, and there is Miss Subway. Even if not the most beautiful girl in the world – but ours “David Duchovny” Miss Subway “

The X-Files star David Duchovny earned a BA in Literature from Princeton and an MA in Yale after filming numerous shows and films, and is now writing fiction. In his third novel “” the actor reinterprets the images of Irish mythology and plays on the legend of the marriage of the demigod Cuchulainn to the earthly girl Emer, who possessed six main feminine qualities: beauty, gentle voice, eloquence, wisdom, skill of a seamstress and chastity. For Duchovny, Emer is a 41-year-old primary school teacher, and her partner, Cohn, is a failed myth-research scientist. The heroine sacrifices her literary ambitions to Cohn’s ambitions, helping him work on his texts. But one day a strange character, very similar to a leprechaun, appears on the woman’s doorstep, and informs her that Kon has insulted the gods and will be killed for this, and Emer must swear never to see him again.

As the columnist for The Washington Post notes, the number of literary references in Miss Subway may seem tiresome, but Duchovna’s sense of humor is excellent – the book will appeal to those who read it not for the sake of mythological subtext, but primarily as a romantic comedy.

“She liked it when he said ‘we’ or ‘we’: to the way he uses pronouns, she was empathetic, like a drug-trained dog at the airport, ears on top of her head, grateful for any plural in the first person. At such moments, the only desire awakened in her: to be noticed and talked about, but she shouted this desire, stroked her head and swallowed like heartburn.

Hugh Laurie. “Cannon Dealer”

Hugh Laurie at The Graham Norton Show. Photo: bestlifeonline.com

“Imagine you need to break someone’s arm. Left or right – it doesn’t matter. The question is: how to break? ” Hugh Laurie “The Gun Dealer”

The book by British actor Hugh Laurie “” is a comedy thriller that critics have compared simultaneously with spy stories, James Bond films and comic novels by Douglas Adams. The main character, hired killer Thomas Lang, finds himself in a difficult situation: from a gun dealer he receives an order to murder a businessman. But the arms dealer and the businessman are one and the same person. Trying to understand his role in what is happening, Lang is doing typical spy things: changing names, rapidly moving from country to country and having affairs with women.

Laurie did not want to be interested in the book only because of his acting fame, and sent the manuscript to the publisher under a pseudonym. Only after it was accepted for publication, Laurie revealed his identity – an agent convinced him that his name on the cover would help sales. And so it happened: the book became a bestseller in the UK, and after the release of the French translation topped the sales ratings in France. The film rights were bought by Searchlight, and Laurie wrote the script for her himself, but so far the project has stalled. The actor also worked on a sequel to the book, which was supposed to be called “The Paper Soldier” – Amazon even mistakenly announced the release of the novel in 2009, but since then there has been no news of it.

About Jane Birkin’s book – in continuation of the material in the Bookmate Journal