Fundamental factors – for the growth of Bitcoin in the IV quarter

Statistics are an unforgiving thing, and if in September it usually goes into a drawdown, in the period from October to December it grows at a double-digit rate. So, in October last year, the coin increased by 28%, and in November and December – by more than 40%.

Image source: StormGain infographic

Institutional demand for Bitcoin is on the rise again, with over $ 226 million in related investment products last week, with investment growth of 227%, according to CoinShares.

The positive is related to the support of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler for the issuance of ETFs on Bitcoin – a futures contract that allows investment companies to work with cryptocurrency on the stock exchange. The instrument was approved earlier this year in Canada, where it is available on the Toronto Stock Exchange. In the United States, such applications are pending with the supervisory authority.

Jerome Powell – Fed Chairman – recently spoke about the regulator’s unwillingness to restrict Bitcoin in any way. This calmed investors fearing a repeat of the Chinese scenario. An increasing number of participants call the cryptocurrency “digital gold” due to the built-in disinflationary mechanism – last year JPMorgan spoke of ousting Bitcoin in the preferences of investors.

With the growth of institutional demand, the average transaction size also increased from 0.9 BTC in August to 1.3 BTC in September. The number of daily active market participants increased by 19% last week, reaching 291 thousand.

Image source: glassnode.com

The bullish factor is also keeping Bitcoin in wallets in the hope of continued growth. Over the past 7 months, hodlers have accumulated over 2 million BTC, while only 186 thousand BTC were mined during this period; and the total amount of coins held by long-term holders (LTH) reached 13.3 million BTC.

Image source: glassnode.com

But it is not only big business that is set on the growth of Bitcoin. Judging by the rising funding rate in perpetual futures contracts, traders are again turning to leverage to buy a little more coins.

Image source: glassnode.com

Metrics, statistics and fundamentals agree that the last quarter in 2021 will again be positive for Bitcoin.

Analytical group StormGain