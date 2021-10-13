Genich about the change of captains in the national team: “I don’t like it, the captain is the face of the nation. Why did they come to the experiment in Russia, and not in a backward African country? ” – Football

Match TV commentator Konstantin Genich shared his thoughts on the practice of regularly changing the captain in the Russian national team under Valery Karpin.

– Do I understand correctly that you do not particularly like the topic with several captains in the national team?

– Yes. But, for example, Leonid Slutsky said that this is already an atavism, and the role of the captain in many teams in our time is treated quite differently. We even once argued with Leonid Viktorovich about this, and he told me: “Well, if this is so important for you, then tell me on the spot the captain of the national team in 2016 at Euro, when I was leading the team.”

I confess I had to strain myself. Then Slutsky recalled: “Vasya [Березуцкий] was the captain, but does anyone even remember this? And what did it matter at that time? ” I answer: “Probably, such a meaning that Vasya was one of those players who came to you and said that we are shit.”

In short, Slutsky and I joked about this, but the conclusion here is that the coach sees the situation with the captain differently than journalists and fans.

Personally, I absolutely do not like this story, because the captain of the national team is the face of the nation and a man-leader with an almost impeccable reputation. And for me the situation is completely incomprehensible when a wonderful guy and player Alexei Sutormin makes his debut for the national team on the 8th, and on the 11th brings her to an important match with the captain’s armband.

It is clear that this is not the choice of Sutormin himself, it was just his turn. But then I don’t really understand why Barinov, Dzhikia or Smolov cannot put on the captain’s armband in the second round? Why can’t Matvey Safonov, who played at the last Euro, wear this armband?

It is also not very clear how the captain is selected technically – is it Karpin appointing a new person for a new match, or is it the players pulling a piece of paper from the cap? Or who pulled the short match out of the box is the captain? And why did they come to such an experiment in the Russian national team, and not in some backward African country, where it does not matter at all who will enter the field with the captain’s armband?

It seems to me that in a country like Russia, where love for the national team returned after the work of Stanislav Salamovich, this is important. Because Stanislav Salamovich did everything with his statements and behavior so that they did not root for the national team, and Karpin – both by the results, and by the game, and by his attitude, as well as by his statements – returned the fans’ sympathy again.

But for me, the story with the captain remains incomprehensible. Although I will note that Sutormin played fiercely with Slovenia, and, perhaps, his captain’s armband gave additional wings, – said Genich.

In five matches at the head of the Russian national team, coach Valery Karpin had five captains – Georgy Dzhikia, Fedor Smolov, Dmitry Barinov, Daler Kuzyaev and Alexey Sutormin.