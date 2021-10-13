German footballer Mesut Ozil asked subscribers about Bitcoin and Ethereum

Fenerbahce footballer and former German national team player Mesut Ozil launched a Twitter poll on the “question of interest” with the options “Bitcoin” or “Ethereum”.

Let me ask you the question everyone is curious about: Bitcoin or Ethereum? 👀 – Mesut Özil (@ MesutOzil1088) October 12, 2021

More than 212 thousand users took part in the voting. Of these, 55.7% preferred digital gold to the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization.

Days earlier, Ozil had updated his Twitter profile picture. The footballer joined the supporters of “laser eyes” waiting for bitcoin at $ 100,000. Among them are Elon Musk, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lammis from Wyoming, actress Emily Ratajkowski and others.

Earlier, his survey was conducted by the head of the American network of cinemas AMC Theaters Adam Aron. He asked subscribers about the need to add support for the Dogecoin meme cryptocurrency. Two weeks later, AMC integrated an asset to pay for digital gift cards.

Recall that in March, the founder of the cryptobank Galaxy Digital Mike Novogratz asked his Twitter followers what Cardano is and where the asset has such a large market capitalization from.

