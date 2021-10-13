Golden State defeated Lakers away, Washington lost to Toronto, NBA – Basketball

On Tuesday, October 12, there were two NBA preseason games.

The Lakers of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook were defeated on their court by Golden State (99: 111), who played without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Washington lost to Toronto at home (108: 113).

Nba

Preseason matches

the date of the October 13, 02.00, Capital One Arena Washington Kuzma (24 + 7 rebounds), Caldwell Pope (15), Gafford (14 + 17 rebounds), Dinuiddy (10 + 7 assists), Beale (7 + 6 assists) ?? start; Harrell (17), Berthans (9), Avdia (6), A. Holiday (4), Kispert (2), Goodwin (0), Neto (0), Gill (0). Toronto Dragic (16), Trent (12), Barnes (9 + 7 assists), Achiuva (9 + 10 rebounds), Bonga (3) ?? start; Flynn (22), Decker (18), Wainwright (7), Burch (6), Champeny (4 + 10 rebounds), Gillespie (3 + 7 rebounds), Banton (2), Mikhailuk (2).

the date of the October 13, 05.30, Staples Center Lakers Davis (20), James (17 + 6 losses), Anthony (13), Westbrook (10 + 10 rebounds + 6 assists + 5 losses), Basemore (6) ?? start; Brown (11), Reeves (10), Rondo (6 + 9 rebounds), Howard (4), Oliver (2), Eee (0), McClang (0), Queen (0). Golden State Poole (18), Lee (16 + 9 rebounds), Wiggins (12 + 9 rebounds), Toscano-Anderson (2), Looney (2) ?? start; Porter (16), Payton (12), Bjelitsa (10), Chiozza (8), Mulder (6), Bradley (5), Igudala (2), Bell (2), Witherspoon (0), Moody (0).

NOTE: start time of matches is Moscow.

The Nets removed Kairi, and now he will lose 20-25 million if he doesn’t get vaccinated (and he doesn’t want to!). It’s all about the NBA’s tough rules for the unvaccinated

“Do you want to sign me? Now I am an athlete. ” Agent LeBron’s new girlfriend – singer Adele

“We want the basketball court to be played, not cheated.” The NBA changed the rules to make the game tougher and fairer

18 ex-NBA players are accused of fraud with medical insurance for $ 4 million. You won’t believe how stupid they slept