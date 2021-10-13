GPU for mining AMD BC-160 is credited with hashrate of up to 72 MH / s when mining Ethereum

The AMD Navi 12 video core, familiar from the Radeon Pro 5600M graphics adapter, served as the basis for the BC-160 mining accelerator. This device, according to the source, is produced by the Chinese division of XFX and is already available to some “cyber starters”. We add that it became known about the preparation of such video cards for mining back in March.

The AMD BC-160 (Blockchain Compute 160) accelerator uses a stripped-down Navi 12 GPU with 2304 stream processors and an 8GB HBM2 buffer. Video memory, according to the slide, operates at 4 Gbps. Such an indicator is unattainable for HBM2 chips, from which we can conclude that there is an error in the specifications. The auxiliary power supply is connected via a pair of 8-pin connectors, and the operating level of the TGP is at the 150-watt mark.

The performance of new items in the mining of Ethereum cryptocurrency reaches 72 MH / s. For comparison, the Radeon RX 5700 XT video card provides a hash rate of around 55 MH / s, the Radeon RX 6800 XT – about 64 MH / s, and the GeForce RTX 3080 without the mining limiter is about 92 MH / s.

Official details about the AMD BC-160 accelerator have not yet been reported, so we recommend treating the above information with sound skepticism.

A source:

VideoCardz