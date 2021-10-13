how the 8th round of selection for the World Cup-2022 ended – RT in Russian

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the tenth hat-trick in the national team and updated the record for goals scored for Portugal. Denmark won eight qualifying matches and advanced to the final stage of the 2022 World Cup ahead of schedule. For the sixth time Ukraine brought the match to a draw and made it much more difficult for itself to get into the joints. Sweden defeated Greece and again took first place in their group, ahead of Spain. England failed to beat Hungary and gave hope to Poland, which can now directly qualify from the group.

Ronaldo continues to break records

The Portuguese national team coped without any problems at home with Luxembourg. By the 13th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a double – both goals were scored by the Manchester United striker from the penalty spot. The leader of the national team was not embarrassed by the request of the referee of the meeting, Frenchman Benoit Bastienne, to interrupt the second penalty: Cristiano was cold-blooded.

After such a start, the guests, who had so little claim on this meeting, crumbled altogether: four minutes later, Bruna Fernandes scored.

In the second half, the game was played under the complete control of the hosts. In the 69th minute, João Pagligna scored another goal. And Ronaldo put an end to the match – 5: 0, updating the world record: now he has 115 goals for the Portuguese national team. The forward also set a record for hat-tricks in the national team jersey – the current one became for him the tenth.

However, the joy of victory for the Portuguese fans remains incomplete. Fernando Santos’ team, although it has a match in reserve, continues to go second in the group A standings, losing one point to Serbia.

Dragan Stojkovic’s team has already secured participation in the play-offs – Azerbaijan was defeated with a score of 3: 1 on Tuesday. The double was designed by Dusan Vlahovic. And the fate of a direct ticket to the World Cup in Qatar will be decided in the face-to-face confrontation of rivals: on November 14, Portugal will host Serbia at home. In order to feel more comfortable than an opponent in this match, Fernando Santos’ wards need to beat another tough nut to crack – Ireland.

Denmark was selected for Qatar without loss

Unlike the footballers of the Portuguese national team, the Danes can already open the champagne and start celebrating: the team has become the second European national team after Germany, which has secured access to the World Cup in Qatar ahead of schedule, although there are still two matches ahead. The Danes have won eight Group F matches so far, scoring 27 goals and not conceding a single one. The largest score was recorded in the game with Moldova – 8: 0.

On Tuesday, Kasper Juhlmann’s wards scored only once in the match with Austria – Joakim Mehle scored, but that was enough.

The second place in Group F will most likely be taken by Scotland, which with great difficulty, but still managed to put the squeeze on the Faroe Islands on Tuesday. In the 86th minute, Lyndon Dykes scored. Israel is four points behind the British, beating Moldova 2-1. The chances of hitting the joints for the team led by striker Eran Zahavi remain, but look more theoretical.

Poland was bombarded with bottles in Albania

Before this round, everything was quite simple and transparent in Group I. The England national team was confidently leading, while Poland and Albania fought for the play-off zone. However, at Wembley, the Hungarian team almost created a sensation. In the middle of the first half, Luke Shaw played inaccurately in his own penalty against Loic Nogo and earned a penalty kick in his own goal, which was converted by Roland Schallai. After 13 minutes, the British restored the balance – John Stones scored. However, with such a score, the meeting ended – 1: 1.

The draw at Wembley played into the hands of the Polish national team, which won a very difficult match in Albania. In the 77th minute, Karol Svidersky scored the only goal in this meeting, and then the fans came to the fore. Bottles flew at the guests from the stands. The footballers had to go down to the room under the stands until the fans of the Albanian national team calmed down. As a result, the meeting was finished, but an unpleasant aftertaste remained.

Poland, thanks to the victory, is only three points behind England and retains the chances to directly qualify from the group. Gareth Southgate’s charges will meet with Albania and San Marino in November, while Poland’s rivals are Andorra and Hungary.

Ukraine’s chances have become theoretical

Ukraine has made life much more difficult for itself. The team of Alexander Petrakov at home for the sixth time in the selection drew. This time the score was 1: 1 in the home confrontation with Bosnia and Herzegovina. The guests responded to Andriy Yarmolenko’s goal with a kick from Anel Akhmedhodzhych.

Ukraine is still second in Group D, but it has only one match left, unlike other rivals. In November, Petrakov’s wards will play with the same unyielding Bosnia and Herzegovina, now on the road. At the same time, only in case of victory, the Ukrainian team retains a chance to compete for the joints. The first place will definitely remain with France. And in the fight for the second, most likely, Finland will intervene, which for this needs to score four points in the remaining two matches.

Spain can go to the joints

An interesting situation has developed in Group B. The finalist of the League of Nations, the bronze medalist of the last European Championship, the Spanish national team can go to the play-offs. At the end of the reporting round, the Swedish national team continues to lead, which on Tuesday confidently beat Greece – 2: 0. The goals in this match were scored by Emil Forsberg and Alexander Isak, and the guests finished the game with ten men after Pantelis Hatzidiakos was sent off.

The gap between the Spaniards is small, only two points, however, the rivals ahead are serious. Luis Enrique’s charges will have a difficult trip to Greece, with which the Spaniards were able to play at home only in a draw – 1: 1. However, the owner of a direct ticket to Qatar is likely to be determined in the face-to-face confrontation between Sweden and Spain. At the same time, one cannot discount Greece, which has not yet lost its chances of breaking through the joints.