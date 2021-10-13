How to wear sweatpants every day – learning from Bella Hadid and Rihanna

Home, sports, evening and casual clothes have not been divided into categories for a long time, but boldly mixed in one image. We learn from the most stylish girls how to do it right.

Over the past few seasons, things that we previously could only wear in the gym or at home have migrated into our everyday wardrobe. But now knitted and cotton sets , tracksuits and boxer shorts have become the most trending wardrobe items. Log into the account of any fashion influencer, and you will definitely find several photos of him in comfortable and fashionable suits with joggers and a sweatshirt.

Bella Hadid wears sportswear almost every day. The American model regularly wears sweatpants for a work meeting or outing with friends. Being the main adherent of the style of the 90s, the star chooses clothes in vintage style, as if from his father’s wardrobe. Recently, the celebrity was photographed in a blue Nike oversized suit, which she wore along with a T-shirt, trainers and canvas bag … Bella, like no one else, manages to mix several styles in one outfit. The girl is not afraid to wear bulky sweatpants with corset and rough boots.

Custom kits assembles and Rihanna … The singer believes that cotton joggers look best with white pumps with heels and sheepskin coat … Celebrity does not ignore tracksuits. She also stylizes them with the help of high-heeled shoes, a roomy bag and baseball caps …

Inspired by the looks of the famous it-girls, we have collected several options for everyday bows with sweatpants, which are worth repeating this fall.

Balmain jacket, 221,500 rubles, top Khaite, 51,650 rubles, tsum.ru, Alexander Wang trousers, 87743 rubles, net-a-porter.com, Premiata boots, 44,300 rubles

Isabel Marant jacket, Étoile, 38,300 rubles, mytheresa.com, Dolce & Gabbana corset, 94,950 rubles, tsum.ru, Tibi pants, 36,799 rubles, net-a-porter.com, The Marc Jacobs bag, 17,901 rubles, mytheresa.com , Chloé ankle boots, 27893 rubles

Sweater Stella McCartney, 35,387 rubles, trousers Stella McCartney, 42,464 rubles, mytheresa.com, boots Bottega Veneta, 82,650 rubles, Off-White bag, 99,500 rubles, tsum.ru

