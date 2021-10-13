“I want to separate the tournaments of clubs and national teams. It is illogical that South Americans will not play for PSG after a break, “Wenger reports about the World Cup every 2 years – Football

FIFA’s head of global football development, Arsene Wenger, explained in detail his idea of ​​holding the world championships every two years.

“The World Cup every two years is part of my proposed reform of the international calendar. I propose to reduce the number of qualifiers, reshape the schedule and thus create a window for the international tournament at the end of the season. This will allow you to separate the tournaments between clubs and national teams. Now, for example, there is a pause for international matches, and some of the South American footballers will not be able to play for PSG this weekend. This, in my opinion, is illogical.

I consulted with everyone and asked everyone two questions. First, do you want everything to remain as it is? 100 percent of the people said no. Second, do you have any ideas on how to reorganize the international calendar? I am open to any ideas. 80-90% of people liked the idea of ​​reorganizing the qualifying cycles, their reduction, which would allow an international tournament to be held.

With regard to the holding of the World Cup every two years, the reaction was more restrained, because emotions play a role here. We are used to the 4-year World Cup cycle, it seems natural. But if we turn to history, then it is not entirely natural. I am open to suggestions and criticism. This is not my personal struggle. I just ask those who criticize to suggest something better. However, do not try to belittle my competence. I want people to criticize my project and explain why they are doing it, ”said Wenger.