“If I can’t become a champion, then I’d rather Hamilton win the title,” says Valtteri Bottas – Auto

The pilot of “Mercedes” Valtteri Bottas said that he will not give up trying to win the title, as long as he retains mathematical chances for this. At the same time, Bottas admitted that if he himself could not win, he would rather see his team-mate Lewis Hamilton as the champion than Max Verstappen.

With six races to go in the championship, Bottas is third overall, 85.5 points behind leading Max Verstappen.

“In theory, I still have a chance for the title. But if I can not become the champion, then let it be better to win the title Lewis.

As I said a couple of weeks ago, the focus is still on the current season. The team has a difficult task to complete. So you need to keep working and not get distracted.

As for Alfa Romeo, I haven’t been there yet. We just had a few meetings. I am sure that at some point I will visit the base of “Alpha” and we will talk more substantively, but now all attention should be focused on the current season, “Bottas said.

