“If someone sketches, it’s all understandable.” Karpin – about the injuries of the Russian national team

52-year-old head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin detailed the topic with the number of injured players in the location of the national team.

“Guys, you are journalists. Take statistics and see them. Everything will become clear to you. If someone sketches about injuries – all this is also understandable. The national team had seven injuries at the September training camp, right?

Count who was injured. And were they really traumatized? Two people arrived at the location of the national team with injuries, two – Fomin and Chistyakov – left and played the next round in the championship. Yes, unfortunately football is a contact sport where injuries are not injuries. What’s the point of keeping injured people on the national team for two days? No time. We ourselves are there conditionally for five days. For this reason, they are leaving. You won’t even know if this or that footballer misses two or three days at the club. But if the players leave the national team – that’s it, horror.

Glushakov arrived damaged. Golovin drove, but did not get there. Samoshnikov is injured. At the last training camp, Ionov and Magkeev arrived with injuries … Magkeev, for example, arrived: we looked at him, after which he left. But everyone says that they are injured in the national team … Only two people were injured – Golovin and I don’t remember who else. Everything! Yes, we got injured because there was a load. Three games in six days is a lot. It is normal that they are injured. Lovren came from the national team and still does not play for Zenit. Nobody talks about it, ”Karpin said in an exclusive interview with the“ Championship ”correspondents Grigory Telingater and Maxim Pakhomov.