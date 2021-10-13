“I’ll make the players learn the words, but the hymn first.”

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin answered the question of Rubin’s mentor Leonid Slutsky about the video with the song “Valera”.

– Valery Georgievich, I have a simple question. The song with your name has become a household name. Video from the locker room was leaked. Are you planning to make the national team players learn all the words? And are you planning to practice and diversify the movements in the dance that you used?

– Players 100 percent will need to be made to learn the words. First the anthem, and then the songs “Valera”, – said Karpin on the air of the YouTube channel “Komment.Show”. – I see that not everyone is singing the hymn. Maybe someone knows the words, but for some reason they don’t sing. I think that just not everyone knows the words. In the locker room I will definitely not make the dances more varied, but somewhere later … If we go to Qatar, then we can diversify, but not in the locker room.

On October 11, the Russian national team beat Slovenia (2: 1) and guaranteed at least 2nd place in the group in the selection for the 2022 World Cup. After the end of the meeting, the song “Valera” sounded in the locker room of the national team, which Karpin sang along with the players.

