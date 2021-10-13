In Kenya, the medalist of the World Championships in Athletics was killed :: Others :: RBC Sport

Agnes Tyrop, 25, was found dead in her home. According to preliminary data, her husband stabbed her

Photo: Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images for IAAF



10,000m World Championships medalist Kenyan Agnes Tyrop was found dead in her home, about this reported on Twitter of the Kenya Athletics Federation.

“Tyrop was found dead at her home in Itena (a city in Kenya, located more than 300 km northwest of the country’s capital Nairobi. – RBK), after, presumably, her husband stabbed her. We are still working to find out more details about the circumstances of the incident, “- said in the message.

The federation expressed condolences to the family and friends of the athlete. “Kenya has lost a pearl that was one of the fastest growing stars in athletics in the international arena due to its outstanding performances on the treadmill,” it was reported.

Tyrope was 25 years old. She is the bronze medalist at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in the 10,000m race.At the Tokyo Olympics, she finished fourth in the 5,000m race.