MOSCOW, October 12 – RIA Novosti. Japanese portal Yahoo News Japan has released a note with the results of the Finlandia Trophy Challenger, in which Kamila Valieva of Russia set two world records. In her first tournament at the senior level, the 15-year-old figure skater updated the highest world achievements in the free program (174.31 points ) and by the sum of points (249.24) .In the 2021/22 season, the Olympic Games will be held in Beijing from 4 to 20 February, the World Championship in Montpellier, France from 21 to 27 March 2022, the continental championship in Tallinn from 10 to 16 January … Read the full text of the article on the Inosmi website & gt; & gt;

