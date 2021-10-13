Interview with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

J.E. For me it was just a blow in the stomach. It was hard! And it seems to me that Reese also knocked the ground out a little from under her feet. It was difficult because we had already filmed the first part of the series before the pandemic, and then we closed. Then the script was rewritten to reflect the Covid-19 pandemic, and we had to follow all the protocols. We had endless talks at Zoom with our wonderful epidemiology team and all departments, because the most important thing was to keep everyone safe. So we had a very strict protocol, which was not easy because we like to see people’s faces. It was very strange to do all this interactive activity with such a creative team. Even at rehearsals, we had to wear masks and screens, and we filmed them under the cameras, as if the virus would suddenly disappear somewhere while we were filming another five-minute scene. It took a lot of getting used to, until, in a strange way, all this began to be perceived as the norm – but, I hope, it won’t be long! So it was not without complications, since we had less working time every day and because there were many rules to follow; but we did it and survived, and I think we ended up with a great show!