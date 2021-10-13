Interview with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

How did the Covid-19 pandemic affect your characters on the show and the making of the show itself?
J.E. For me it was just a blow in the stomach. It was hard! And it seems to me that Reese also knocked the ground out a little from under her feet. It was difficult because we had already filmed the first part of the series before the pandemic, and then we closed. Then the script was rewritten to reflect the Covid-19 pandemic, and we had to follow all the protocols. We had endless talks at Zoom with our wonderful epidemiology team and all departments, because the most important thing was to keep everyone safe. So we had a very strict protocol, which was not easy because we like to see people’s faces. It was very strange to do all this interactive activity with such a creative team. Even at rehearsals, we had to wear masks and screens, and we filmed them under the cameras, as if the virus would suddenly disappear somewhere while we were filming another five-minute scene. It took a lot of getting used to, until, in a strange way, all this began to be perceived as the norm – but, I hope, it won’t be long! So it was not without complications, since we had less working time every day and because there were many rules to follow; but we did it and survived, and I think we ended up with a great show!
RU. And also regarding what happens in the series itself – we sort of sort out everything that happened before the whole world was closed. We are all busy with our internal showdowns, ideas and aspirations, and suddenly something huge catches up with us, which is bigger than all of us. So there are some great themes in the show, and I’m very proud of them. We worked hard and we did not forget about what people had to face during this pandemic. It has had a truly devastating impact on the world in many different ways, and we wanted to be tactful about it and put humanity at the center. This was very important to us.