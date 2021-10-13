https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210726/lopes-1742942153.html
Jay Lo confirmed an affair with Ben Affleck passionate photo
Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday on a yacht in the company of her soulmate, actor Ben Affleck, reports Life. Radio Sputnik, 07/26/2021
2021-07-26T15: 27
MOSCOW, July 26 / Radio Sputnik. Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday on a yacht in the company of her significant other, actor Ben Affleck. In the first three shots, she poses in a bikini, hat and cape. Lonely and with a pretentious look. But the last photo was an unexpected surprise for the fans of the celebrity. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited in April this year after an eighteen-year break in their relationship. During the separation, Jennifer Lopez had two children – twins Max and Emma. Now 13 years old. Earlier, Sputnik radio announced details of Ben Affleck and J.Lo’s upcoming wedding. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210726/gandbol-1742919597.html
