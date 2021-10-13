Jennifer Aniston’s morning rituals: the secret to a good day

In Turkey, they are actively discussing an interview with the famous actress Jennifer Aniston, who spoke about her morning rituals.

52-year-old Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston became famous thanks to the TV series Friends, which aired 27 years ago and lasted 10 seasons.

Jennifer Aniston, who made the announcement for News, spoke about her daily habits, which she calls the secret of a good day.

Jennifer Aniston meditates first thing in the morning when she wakes up. Then she starts keeping a diary.

The actress states that she feels very uncomfortable when she does not keep a diary. Then the most important thing in the morning is a cup of coffee.

Jennifer Aniston says her morning routine is a “ritual” of sorts.

Aniston’s morning routine also includes grooming Clyde, Sophie, and Lord Chesterfield’s dogs. She walks and plays with her dogs every morning.

Jennifer Aniston also has a very important rule to follow in the morning. She never looks at screens. This means that in the morning there is no phone, no TV, no email, no social networks in her life! Aniston says that in this way he follows an “electronic diet.”