Jennifer Lawrence to star in growing-up drama

The filming of the 12-episode drama “In the Chair Park” for Channel One ended in mid-autumn 2021. The film was shot by the Amedia Production film company in Suzdal, Moscow and Rostov-on-Don, the press service of the project told InterMedia. The leading roles are played by Lyubov Konstantinova, Anton Khabarov, Fedor Fedotov, Sofya Sinitsyna, Daria Zhovner, Wolfgang Cherni, Vitaly Kishchenko, Alexandra Lupashko, Nikolai Schreiber, Vasily Mishchenko, Olga Lerman, Alexander Sirin, Ilya Drevnov, Igor Khripunov, Olga Ergina, Olga Ergina Volkov, Anna Melnikova, Alexander Yugov, Ilya Vasiliev and others.

In the center of the plot of the picture is the story of four graduates and friends: Lyuba, Anya, Sonya and Alina, whose fates were mercilessly invaded by the war. At seventeen, they dream of a bright and happy future. It seems to them that the whole world is open and ready to embrace them. It’s summer 1940. And a war falls to the lot of young heroes, which will make them grow up too quickly and realize that only true love helps not to break down and withstand the most cruel trials.

According to the plot, the action takes place in several cities: Dvinsk (a fictional city somewhere in the north-west of the USSR, not far from the border), Smolensk and Moscow. The role of Dvinsk ideally suited the streets of Suzdal. It is here that the main characters live, here they filmed battle scenes with the involvement of military equipment, the German occupation and partisan resistance.

“A vivid story of love, betrayal and heroism awaits the audience,” says the main producer of Amedia Production Natalia Klibanova. “And it’s all spiced up with an action-packed spy detective. The story of several families will unfold on the screen in some of the most terrible years for our country – from 1940 to 1947. Classmates Lyuba, Sonya, Anya and Alina, dreaming of a new and bright life at the graduation ceremony, do not even imagine what trials they will have to go through and who each of them will eventually become. The ancient Russian city of Suzdal fits perfectly into our context. Most of the houses here still look the same as in the 40s. And local residents gladly participated in the crowd scenes together with our consultants-reenactors.

According to the producer, the project was long and difficult.

“We started filming from the winter block in February 2021, we caught all four seasons,” said Natalia Klibanova. – Everything was on the set: we brought tanks, armored vehicles, motorcycles and airplanes, set up explosions and fires, started locomotives and played weddings. Many artists, reincarnated as heroes of that era, felt the weight and pain of that terrible time.

The date of the premiere of the series on Channel One has not yet been announced.