Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going to talk about their romance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wanted to announce their romance, Page Six reports, citing sources.

MOSCOW, May 27 – RIA Novosti. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wanted to announce their romance, according to the website Page Six, citing their sources. An insider assures that the couple thought about talking about the reunion, long before the paparazzi found out about their relationship. “He stayed at her house in April and she planned to share with her Instagram followers that they are back together. It is very important for her to choose the right moment,” says a source for Page Six. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck still have not confirmed the rumors about their romance, however, they were repeatedly seen in each other’s company. Photos of the actors taken by the paparazzi and comments from insiders regularly appear in the press, revealing new details of their relationship. Affleck and Lopez’s romance began in July 2002 during the filming of the comedy Gigli. In November of the same year, Ben proposed to her, but it did not come to the wedding – in January 2004, the artists confirmed rumors of parting.

