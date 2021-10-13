Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck indulge in passionate kisses right on the street

After rumors of a sudden reunion, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continued to delight fans by appearing together in public. This time, the paparazzi caught the couple walking through autumn New York, according to People.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are enjoying early fall in New York. The couple were spotted packing on the PDA during a walk through the city, laughing, holding hands and even sharing a sweet kiss. (Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are enjoying early autumn in New York. The couple was seen walking around the city, laughing, holding hands and even sharing a sweet kiss) “, – write in the publication, publishing the corresponding picture.

But not everyone believed in the sincerity of the sudden outbreak of passion between former lovers.

“But this holiday is not in their culture”, “Fall is a season haha ​​it’s everybody’s culture”, “With photographs followng them it will all be in the next music video (With the photos that follow them, all this will be in the next music video), ”the commentators are sure.

“Are they getting a cut of the paparazzi photos? Is that why they are posing all over town. Seems strange and showy (Do they get royalties from paparazzi photos? That’s why they pose all over town. Seems weird and showy), “others add.

There were also those who believe that Lopez should devote more time to her children.

“Who watches jlo kids ?? Garner watches bens, just curious if this lady ever spends time with her kids.