Johnny Depp found how to catch Amber Heard in a lie

Johnny Depp found how to catch Amber Heard in a lie – Russia news today

Johnny Depp found how to catch Amber Heard in a lie

Johnny Depp figured out how he could convict his ex-wife Amber Heard of lying, according to the Daily Mail. RIA Novosti, 21.05.2021

2021-05-21

2021-05-21T05: 47

2021-05-21T05: 47

MOSCOW, May 21 – RIA Novosti. Johnny Depp figured out how he could convict his ex-wife Amber Heard of lying, according to the Daily Mail. The actress promised to transfer the seven million dollars she received from Depp after the divorce to the American Civil Liberties Union and Children's Hospital in Los Angeles. According to the actor and his lawyers, the beautiful gesture was a fiction, and they have been trying for more than a year to find out how much money the organizations actually received from Hurd. In January, the Daily Mail found out that only 100 thousand were received from the hospital from the actress. Now Depp has gone to court to obtain financial documents from the union. The star is confident that Amber's promise to donate money to charity influenced the court's decision in 2020 when he lost a dispute against The Sun, which wrote that the actor beat his wife. After this trial with the tabloid studio Warner Bros. removed the actor from the role of the wizard Grindelwald in the third part of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Instead of Depp, he will be played by Mads Mikkelsen.

