Johnny Depp talks about Hollywood boycott after amber heard accusations

Johnny Depp

The libel case, which 58-year-old Johnny Depp lost in court (he was found guilty of beating 35-year-old ex-wife Amber Heard), cost the actor too much. Moreover, both literally and figuratively: Depp’s reputation suffered greatly, and his acting career was under great threat.

The other day, Depp gave his first interview after the scandalous trial and said that he was boycotted in Hollywood – the last film with his participation, “The Great”, has not yet been released in the United States.

We promised people that we would not exploit this story, that the film would be respectful. I believe I have fulfilled my part of the deal, but those who joined the project later (MGM) must also fulfill their part.

Some films move people, and it affects those who live in Minamata and people who go through these kinds of things. And the film will not be shown in the cinema. Is it because Hollywood is boycotting me? Just one person, one actor, got into an unpleasant and confusing situation over the past few years?

– he said in an interview with The Times.



Johnny Depp

In the film, Depp played the war photographer Egin Smith, who filmed a report in the Japanese city of Minamata, where an ecological disaster occurred in the 70s of the last century.

Film director Andrew Levitas said MGM is “burying” his film because of Depp’s lawsuits.



Johnny Depp in the movie “The Great”

Despite the scandal surrounding his name, next month Depp will be awarded at the San Sebastian Film Festival – he will be presented with an award for outstanding contribution to world cinema. He will also be noted for his services at the upcoming Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Recall that Johnny Depp was suing The Sun, which published an article in 2018 about the actor beating his wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor called the publication slanderous. After the testimony of Hurd, who stated in court that she had been subjected to systematic domestic violence by her husband, Depp was found guilty of beating her.

The actor denies all accusations against him and is not going to give up. Now he is seeking punishment for his ex-wife for embezzling the seven million dollars she received in the divorce, which, according to her, she donated to charity.



Amber Heard and Johnny Depp