Karasev will serve the match “Spartak” – “Dynamo”, Kukuyan – the game of “Arsenal” and “Zenith” and other appointments of the 11th round of the RPL – Football

The RFU has appointed judges for the matches of the 11th round of the Russian championship.

October 16 (Saturday)

Arsenal – Zenit: judge – Pavel Kukuyan, assistants to the judge – Adlan Khatuev, Rustam Mukhtarov; reserve judge – Sergey Cheban; VAR – Anatoly Zhabchenko; AVAR – Alexey Lunev; inspector – Sergey Frantsuzov.

Rubin – Lokomotiv: judge – Kirill Levnikov, assistants to the judge – Andrey Vereteshkin, Varanzo Petrosyan; reserve judge – Sergey Kulikov; VAR – Evgeny Turbin; AVAR – Alexander Bogdanov; inspector – Alexey Tyumin.

Spartak – Dynamo: judge – Sergey Karasev, assistant judges – Maxim Gavrilin, Dmitry Cheltsov; reserve judge – Vladislav Bezborodov; VAR – Sergey Ivanov; AVAR – Igor Demeshko; inspector – Feyzudin Erzimanov.

Sochi – Rostov: judge – Evgeniy Kukulyak, assistant judges – Valery Danchenko, Andrey Bolotenkov; reserve judge – Alexander Mashlyakevich; VAR – Vitaly Meshkov; AVAR – Dmitry Safyan; inspector – Sergey Martynov.

October 17 (Sunday)

Ural – CSKA: judge – Artem Lyubimov, assistant judges – Rashid Abusuev, Dmitry Ermakov; reserve judge – Sergey Tsyganok; VAR – Vladislav Bezborodov; AVAR – Nikolay Bogach; inspector – Eduard Maly.

Wings of the Soviets – Nizhny Novgorod: referee – Alexey Amelin, assistant referee – Vladimir Minevich, Nail Seyfetdinov; reserve judge – Rafael Shafeev; VAR – Sergey Ivanov; AVAR – Denis Bereznov; inspector – Sergey Matsyura.

Khimki – Akhmat: judge – Pavel Shadykhanov, assistant judges – Dmitry Mosyakin, Roman Usachev; reserve judge – Roman Safyan; VAR – Anatoly Zhabchenko; AVAR – Konstantin Shalamberidze; inspector – Alexander Gonchar.

Krasnodar – Ufa: judge – Alexey Sukhoi, assistant judges – Alexey Vorontsov, Valentin Murashov; reserve judge – Ivan Saraev; VAR – Evgeny Turbin; AVAR – Ilya Eleferenko; inspector – Gennady Kulichenkov.