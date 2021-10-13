Karpin – a new contract, Dziube – goodbye. Conclusions on the results of the October selection matches

Such an alignment today seems unrealistic, but who knows what thoughts are in the head not only of Valery Georgievich, but also of those football bosses who, after the match in Maribor, looked at this specialist from the other side. Karpin forced himself to be respected not only by his courage and unwillingness to bend under the weight of unpleasant circumstances in the form of an epidemic of injuries, but also appeared as a coach who knows how to squeeze the result with any set of players. He will definitely not be left without work.

Now the issue seems to be resolved by itself. The national team coped without Dziuba, not noticing the loss of a fighter. Karpin guaranteed his team a place not lower than the second in the group stage and getting into the play-offs. That is, at least until spring, he will definitely be the coach of the Russian national team, unless, of course, he decides to change his place of work.

These words do not promise anything good for the prospects of Dziuba (who shipped a double to the Slovenes in March) to return to the national team. After his refusal to play for Russia in the October matches against the background of terrible staffing problems that befell the coaching staff, even before the game in Maribor, many urged not to call such a player to the national team anymore. Because Dziuba settles scores with the coach, with whom he has had a long-standing unmet conflict, despite the public denial of this fact. That is, willingly or unwillingly, his decision harmed the main team of the country.

And here he is, but after the defeat from the Russians (1: 2) on Monday. “In Sochi, Dziuba was my nightmare, but today another team was playing, it became faster and more flexible, it is very difficult to play against such teams. This is reflected in the group’s standings ”.

It is indicative how Matjaz Keck’s opinion about the Russian national team with Dziuba and without him changed. The day before the game with Valery Karpin’s team in Maribor, the head coach of the Slovenian national team was giving compliments to the Zenit striker. “Each coach brings a new philosophy, Mr. Karpin also has his own philosophy. But we are very happy that Dziuba will not play, because in the first match in Sochi he caused a lot of problems for our team, ”Keck said then.

He played five matches with the national team, having won four – over Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta, and drew with Croatia. During this time, the Russians conceded only one goal. Tell who, after his appointment, that before the November matches, Russia will become the leaders of the group with a guarantee of a place not lower than the second, it would be considered a frivolous joke. But in the end it happened that way.

The RFU has already reacted to these results, stating that if it hits the joints, the contract with Karpin will be extended. Although it would be quite possible to offer Valery Georgievich a new long-term agreement right now. It is clear that the game in Maribor became a turning point in the minds of the football community in relation to the coach. If after the victory over Slovakia everyone was shocked by the team’s game and subjected it to harsh criticism, despite the positive result, then in Slovenia our team won with good football. And I must admit that it caused an emotional shock. Everyone dreamed of a seedy draw, and the national team won with good football.

Keck not in vain says that the game of the Russian team has become faster and more flexible. This is indeed the case. Our team in Maribor played enough to win, creating more chances than the hosts. A number of combinations were just as wonderful, as were both handsome goals from the center-backs.

But Karpin could not count on such strong players of the main clip as Golovin, Zobnin, Karavaev, Cheryshev in matches with the Slovaks and Slovenes. There was also Ionov, Magkeev, Samoshnikov and Glushakov, who returned to the team after a long break. Finished the game for the national team Fernandez. But the result is still achieved. So far, of course, intermediate, but today it is difficult to imagine that in the spring the coaching staff will be shown the door, even if the team does not get to the World Cup directly and does not break through to the most important tournament through the most difficult junctions.

The key now will be the match in Croatia, in which one must not lose. This, by the way, is not the best deal for Russia, knowing about the inability to play a draw on order. But while Karpin is breaking the mold, let’s see if he can take this bar as well. The draw of the vice-champions of the world with the Slovaks (2: 2), who practically lost their chances of getting to the 2022 World Cup even before the meeting with the Croats, suggests that everything is possible for the Russian team.

And then for Dziuba it will be the final end of his career in the national team. Unless, of course, he will repent in public and extend his hand to the coach first as a sign of reconciliation. But this most likely will not happen. Moreover, there were well-known speakers in St. Petersburg who supported the player’s position even in such an unambiguous and ugly situation.

In the meantime, the choice of options for what to do for Artyom is not very large. Most boil down to one thing. “Let Artem Dziuba sit and bite his elbows, looking at these guys who are fighting on the field. He made his choice and everyone saw who was right and who was not in this story, “said former Spartak goalkeeper Anzor Kavazashvili. “Karpin is great! And Dziuba? Does he bite his elbows? ” – the well-known commentator Dmitry Guberniev asks today.

Together with them, the whole football Russia is asking this question after the victory in Maribor.