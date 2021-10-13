Karpin about the massage room instead of Cherchesov’s office: “We did it in this room because it is large and next to the doctors’ rooms” – Football

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin explained why, on the basis of the team, he made a massage room from the office of the former coach Stanislav Cherchesov.

– You did not want to live in the same room where Cherchesov lived, and made a massage room there. This is true?

– This is exactly the same thing as “does Maribor put pressure on you?” I don’t really care. I knew that the Russian national team had lost to Slovenia, and in which city, I had no idea at all. And for everyone it is a shock – I don’t know what exactly is in Maribor! The same goes for the number in Novogorsk. Someone wrote “they made a massage room from Cherchesov’s room.” The massage room was made on the third floor. In this room – because it is large and next to the rooms of the medical headquarters, doctors. That’s all.

– Whose number it was before, did not you know?

– At that moment I did not know. I say, “Where are the doctors?” – “Here, here and here.” “Is there a large room nearby?” – “Yes”. “Which?” – “This”. “Okay, we are removing the furniture, we are doing massage and physiotherapy rooms here.” Everything. Then it turned out that Cherchesov lived there.

– Agree, fans who see symbolism in this …

– Fans see symbolism in everything and look at all kinds of crap. This is the same as with Maribor. The Slovenes took us there – they had not been there for six years – and so they decided to play against us, because they see symbolism. Well, this symbolism resulted in 1: 2. So what? I didn’t know that that match was in Maribor until I was told at a press conference. Our footballers, of course, did not know either. It was 12 years ago, many were 10 years old. But for the fans, for the public, there is some kind of symbolism. Football players do not pay attention to this. You just can’t believe it in any way.

– You don’t believe in symbolism, but in football signs?

– When I played, there were rituals. Conditionally, on the day of the game, shave. Enter the field and step first with your right foot. The ritual is like all football players, – said Karpin.

