Karpin called the captain’s armband in the Russian national team “a simple rag” :: Football :: RBC Sport

The head coach of the Russian national team believes that the captain’s armband can be canceled altogether in football and in other sports. He believes that she gives nothing

The head coach of the Russian national team, Valery Karpin, believes that the captain’s armband does not matter in modern football and should be canceled altogether. He spoke about this in an interview with “Championship”.

“The captain’s armband in football should be canceled. And in general, everywhere. She gives nothing. Just about nothing. Who has the bandage – it doesn’t matter at all, it’s just a rag hanging. Jikia, for example, what shoves with her, what without, ”said Karpin.

In September, the players of the national team decided that in the near future there will be no captain in the national team, this question will be open before each new match. In all the matches of the team under Karpin, the national team had a new captain – Georgy Dzhikia, Dmitry Barinov, Fedor Smolov, Daler Kuzyaev and Alexey Sutormin, who generally became the captain in his second game for the national team.

“Of those players who entered the field in the match with Slovenia, many were already captains. Therefore, it was necessary to choose from those who had not yet been. It’s too early for the second round. There are people who have not yet been captains. In the next matches, most likely, there will be new captains, ”added the coach.

According to him, there is nothing special in this practice with the captains in the national team. “What’s bad about it? Why is everyone talking about this? We decided so, that’s it. The players said, “We want it that way.” And Ionov would be the captain if he played, and Golovin. Maybe there will be more, ”said the coach.