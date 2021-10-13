Karpin explained why Cherchesov’s office based on the national team was converted into a massage room

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin spoke about the reasons why a massage room was made at the base in Novogorsk instead of the office of the former head coach of the national team Stanislav Cherchesov.

– This is exactly the same thing as “does Maribor put pressure on you?” I don’t really care. I knew that the Russian national team had lost to Slovenia, and in which city, I had no idea at all. And for everyone it is a shock – I don’t know what exactly is in Maribor! The same goes for the number in Novogorsk. Someone wrote: “they made a massage room from Cherchesov’s room.” The massage room was made on the third floor. In this room – because it is large and next to the rooms of the medical headquarters, doctors. That’s all.

At that moment, I did not know whose number it was. I say, “Where are the doctors?” – “Here, here and here.” “Is there a large room nearby?” – “Yes”. “Which?” – “This”. “Okay, we are removing the furniture, we are making a massage and physiotherapy room here.” Everything. Then it turned out that Cherchesov lived there.– said Karpin.

In eight rounds of World Cup 2022 qualification, the Russians scored 19 points and topped the group H standings, two points ahead of second-placed Croatia.

