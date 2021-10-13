Karpin explained why he called himself an idiot after the match with Slovakia

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin spoke about his attitude to religion, and also explained why he called himself an “idiot” after the match with Slovakia (1: 0) in the qualification of the World Cup-2022.

– Are you a believer?

– Mmm, how can I say … Straightly a believer, in the usual sense of the word, probably not. I can’t say that I believe in the church. And in what is up there, there is something, yes. I was baptized as a child, like many children.

– How long have you been to church?

– I don’t go every week. I don’t remember the date: maybe three weeks ago, maybe a month.

– When some things happen – for example, the national team is lucky – how do you explain this? Are they helping from above or is it just happening?

– It’s just not so lucky. As they say, lucky is the one who is lucky. Who surrenders completely. When the team does not succeed, is at the bottom (I am not talking about the national team now), they usually say that “not rushing”. But, in fact, this happens when someone does not finish something. We must surrender completely, then, perhaps, the football god will reward. Or maybe not.

– The national team has excellent results, but not very well with the game. Someone says “bounced”, someone – “showed character.” How do you assess this for yourself?

– If expressed in slang, then yes, with Slovakia “bounced”. Lucky. They played very badly, ugly. But no one can make claims for dedication and dedication…

– You called yourself an idiot. Exaggeration?

– No. I said so at the press conference, because you can’t use foul language there, but in front of the guys I put it more harshly. It was the day after the match.

– What do you blame yourself for?

– It takes a long time to decipher. Basically – the idea that the coaching staff had, I did not convey the way the players would have perceived it. I confused them – there was too much information for them that they could not digest…

In the standings of group H, Russia came out on top with 19 points.

