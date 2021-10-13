Karpin: if the Russian national team is at the 2022 World Cup, we will appoint one captain

Head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin stated that the team will appoint one captain if it qualifies for the final tournament of the 2022 World Cup.

“Why Sutormin, and not, for example, Safonov? I knew that Safonov would play with Slovenia, but the captain should be on the field. Yes, our goalkeepers were captains, but I think that this should not be so. You don’t need a bandage to be a captain. I was the captain at Celta and Real Sociedad. I read about the Brazilian captain system today. Maybe after that finish asking me? I will send you to the coach of the Brazilian national team.

Zakharyan? May be. And Safonov can. An 18 year old can be the captain. And what, that this is the Russian team? This is a football team. Who said that there should be one captain in the national team? Olympics? And how many times does it take place in 10 years? One captain can be selected every four years. You could choose for one game. The guys said that the national team is not a club. There are different players. You challenge players, but next time you don’t. What changes from the bandage? I support the guys. They came up and said it. What is a captain for? Go out on the field and flip a coin?

Sutormin came out, and what happened? Alexey personified Russian football in the match with Slovenia. And what, what is his second international match? What happened? If there is the final tournament of the World Cup 2022, then we will have one captain. We will choose one, because there is a month, a long time. I don’t know if Sutormin was motivated. There was pressure. Whether he is proud or not, I don’t know. Perhaps for some, the bandage is pressure and responsibility. I don’t regret that I called the bandage a rag, ”Karpin said in a video on the YouTube channel“ Comment.Show ”.