Karpin promised to find those responsible for leaking information from the national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the coach, he is annoyed by how quickly the journalists learned about the collision between Smolov and Kuzyaev in a closed training session. He said that in clubs he had similar situations and ended up with the dismissal of the perpetrators.

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin is very annoying that the journalists immediately learned about the incident with the collision at the training session of Fedor Smolov and Daler Kuzyaev, because of which they could miss the selection match for the 2022 World Cup with the Slovaks (1: 0). The coach said this in an interview with “Championship”.

“Strains [эта ситуация]… I don’t know how they found out. Understanding, “- said Karpin.

According to him, in clubs he had similar situations and most often managed to find ends. “And we will find in the national team,” the coach added.

He said that in clubs such stories ended with layoffs. “There were three or four times for sure. You can almost always find it. Wiretapping? Unfortunately no. I would gladly put a wiretap if it could be done. There are methods, but I will not disclose, “- said Karpin.

Kuzyaev played in matches with Slovaks and Slovenes in a protective mask, and Smolov – with a black eye under his right eye. Players unsuccessfully collided heads in training. Moreover, it became known about the incident not from official sources – in particular, this was reported by the Telegram-channel “Export”.