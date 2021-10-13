Karpin said that the Russian national team will have one captain at the World Cup :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the coach, one person will be selected because it is a long tournament. But you need to get there first

The head coach of the Russian national team, Valery Karpin, explained his position on the captain’s armband in the team and said that if the national team qualifies for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, it will have one captain.

“A blindfold is not required to be a captain. This does not change my attitude towards the guys. The captain is needed to lead the team and toss a coin. In the final tournament, if we get there, we will have one captain. We will choose one, because there is a long time, ”Karpin said in an interview on the YouTube channel“ Comment Show ”.

Earlier, Karpin called the captain’s armband in the national team “a simple rag”.

In September, the players of the national team decided that in the near future there will be no captain in the national team, this question will be open before each new match. In all five games of the team under Karpin, the national team had a new leader. Alexey Sutormin, for example, became the captain in his second game for the national team.

In eight rounds, the Russians scored 19 points and topped the standings of Group H. Croats are the second (17). In the next match, the Russians will play with the Cyprus national team on November 11 in St. Petersburg. In the final game of the qualifying tournament, the Russians in Split will play with the Croats on November 14. The Russians have already guaranteed themselves a minimum participation in the play-offs for the right to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.