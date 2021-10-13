Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are thinking about a second child and surrogacy

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

On March 18, the premiere of the final season of the famous reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which tells about the daily life of the Kardashian clan – Jenner, will take place. And last night a new teaser appeared on the network, which intrigued fans of the show. Judging by the video, the audience will find many exciting plot twists.

So, 36-year-old Khloe Kardashian and 29-year-old Tristan Thompson hinted that they are thinking about the second child and do not exclude the possibility of turning to the help of a surrogate mother. However, apparently, Chloe is not quite sure about this idea yet.

You trust your unborn child’s surrogate mother and it’s pretty scary,

She says in the video.

However, this replica is mounted with a frame on which she is holding a medical syringe.

Khloe Kardashian

Recall that Chloe and Tristan already have a two-year-old daughter, Tru Thompson. And recently, the reality TV star hinted at an engagement to Tristan. In 2018, when Chloe was pregnant, Thompson’s infidelity became known. A year later, the lovers broke up, but in the end they gave their relationship a second chance.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Marital status may change for 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian: in the video, Kris Jenner asks her daughter if she can imagine marrying 37-year-old Scott Disick. At this time, Scott himself says: “I’m thinking of making an offer,” and then confesses his love for Courtney. However, it is possible that the creators of the show are only playing with the audience’s sympathy for this couple, because the relationship between Courtney and Scott has recently been looking very confusing.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner

A couple of weeks ago, Courtney posted a photo with her new lover, 45-year-old Travis Barker. The faces in the picture were not visible, but subscribers identified Travis’ hand by tattoos. Well, Scott on Valentine’s Day confirmed his affair with 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin. Recall that Courtney and Scott have three children in common: 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Rain. Interestingly, in the last episode, Scott admitted that he is ready to marry the mother of his children “right now.”

And, of course, fans expect that in the new season they will learn new details of the divorce of 40-year-old Kim Kardashian and 43-year-old Kanye West. The trailer includes footage of Kim crying.

Kim Kardashian

I feel like a failure

– Kim admits through tears in the frames.

Many immediately concluded that the passage in this passage was about the experiences of the Kardashians due to the divorce. We will remind, rumors about the separation of the influential couple went for a long time, but only at the end of February it became officially known that Kim filed for divorce.