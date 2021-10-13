Khodchenkova showed off in a leather mini-skirt and grunge-style boots. Photo

The stylist suggested which outfits should be worn by girls of the same color type as the actress Svetlana Khodchenkova.

The 39-year-old theater and film star Svetlana Khodchenkova clearly has a delicate aesthetic taste. All the outfits of the actress are stylistically verified and always delight her fans.

The other day, Svetlana Khodchenkova appeared in the form of a model from the end of the last century, in which she looked very organic.

Refreshes the face: Khodchenkova, after Vasilyeva’s advice, tried on a fashionable tangerine sweaterThe actress matched him with loose indigo trousers.

Svetlana Khodchenkova’s outfit was appreciated by the fashion expert Teleprogramma.pro, stylist Oksana Shlentova.

“In my opinion, in this photo, Svetlana Khodchenkova resembles the actress and model Nicole Kidman, – said Oksana Shlentova. – The outfit refers to the 90s of the last century – leather mini-skirt, sweater and grunge-style boots. Svetlana belongs to the “spring” color type, to the “romantic dramatic” type of appearance, the style is romantic. I would advise trying on the image a little softer, more romantic, smooth transitions in color, clothing lines. The texture of the fabric is suitable for soft, smooth textures, smooth color transition, monochrome. Midi length, maxi. Dresses, blouses, skirts in a romantic, classic style are suitable for this type of appearance. In terms of color, they are delicate shades, without sharp bright contrasts. With black in clothes, you need to be more careful so as not to extinguish the natural romance and naturalness of the appearance. For girls of this type, cocktail dresses of delicate shades (pink, blue, powdery, green, white) are suitable. Be careful with beige, peach, orange in the portrait area, as it will blend in with the hair color. “

Teleprogramma.pro help

Oksana Shlentova – stylist-image-maker, personal stylist. Passed a marathon and a ProFashion course at the Karina Nigai online school of fashion and style, there are certificates. Experience since 2019.

