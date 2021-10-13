Kidman told how she filmed the series in a pandemic

The actress notes that the creators of her new series, Nine Complete Strangers, would not have dared to launch the project if they understood what risk they were taking.

Nicole Kidman played the mysterious health guru Masha Dmitrichenko in the new series Nine Complete Strangers, and also produced this project. Filming took place in Australia at the height of the pandemic and became one of the most difficult for the actress in her entire career. The 54-year-old star spoke about this in a new interview.

“Being responsible for the safety and health of people is a huge stress,” Kidman quoted the Australian Sydney Morning Herald as saying. – We took it very seriously. There was testing, wearing masks, and if someone had a sore throat – even if the test came back negative – we rescheduled or canceled the filming. We couldn’t put anyone at risk. And we did not have a single incident, which is unusual. “

Moreover, Nicole notes that if the filming organizers had initially understood what risk they were taking, the project would still be on the shelf.

“I don’t think we knew what we were doing,” the actress said. – If we knew how high the risk is that all this will be stopped and terminated, I do not think that the financiers would take such a risk. And so we played Russian roulette. “

Kidman shared that during the filming of the series – from August to December 2020 – she lived in isolation from other people with her sister and their children.

Our Masha: Nicole Kidman responded to the Russian name for five months, preparing for a new roleThe American actress played a mysterious Russian beauty in the TV series Nine Complete Strangers.

We add that the show of the series Nine Complete Strangers “starts on the American video service Hulu on August 18. Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale and other Western stars played Kidman’s Patients.

See also: