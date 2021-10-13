Kim Kardashian’s daughter doesn’t like her mother’s mansion

Do you remember that Kim Kardashian’s house is white and empty inside? Fans of the star were still laughing, decorating her majestic mansions with colored decorative elements to make it somehow cozy. It turns out that not only the public, but also some of the businesswoman’s family do not like this interior.

Recently, Kim appeared in the video blog “Mom’s Confessions” on the Ellen DeGeneres show and talked about how her eldest daughter North West tries to offend her mother during their quarrels.

“Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a shot for me. She says, “Your house is so ugly, it’s all white! Who lives like that? ” – said Kim. “She thinks it hurts me, and it’s kind of sneaky because I like my house.”

Recall that the girl is 8 years old. In total, the Kardashians have four children: the second daughter is 3 years old, the sons are 5 and 2. These are the children of rapper Kanye West, with whom Kim divorced in 2021, unable to withstand his eccentric antics.

