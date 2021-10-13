Kylie Jenner boasted a luxury apartment for 30 million rubles a month

Fans of the Kardashian star family have long known that sisters love to relax “in a big way.” Every celebrity vacation only confirms this fact. On New Year’s holidays, Kylie Jenner with her former common-law spouse Travis Scott and their common daughter Stormy went to Aspen, in the rocky mountains of Colorado, where they rented a multimillion-dollar apartment for the entire vacation period. They were accompanied by Kylie’s sister Kendall. A month of living in a huge house, according to TMZ, is 30 million rubles.

On her Instagram page, Kylie showed off how the mansion looks from the inside. Long light corridors, huge rooms, glass and multi-level floors, stunning mountain views from the windows were displayed in the celebrity’s photographs. The reality TV actress showcased a bedroom, swimming pool, dining room, personal office, lounge and bowling alley. The residents of the apartment and their invited friends spend their time snowboarding and enjoying the mountain air.

The mansion has four floors with a total area of ​​over 20,000 square feet. It has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a massive terrace, patio, fireplace, home theater, pool and spa, bowling alley and a four-car garage. The house is completely new, as it was commissioned only in 2020.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Galina Skozlovskaya