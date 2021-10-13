Kylie Jenner flashed her tummy and hips in a tiny dress

The pregnant model excited fans with fresh pictures in her microblog.

The beloved American artist Travis Scott – Kylie Jenner – posted seductive shots on her Instagram page after the pregnancy announcement.

Jenner, 24, boasted a gorgeous hourglass figure in a glossy mini dress. Kylie threw on top of a long snow-white raincoat. To the monochrome look, the model added narrow-rimmed glasses, as well as pointed pumps with white and transparent inserts. The tanned businesswoman emphasized not only her prominent chest and thunder-thighs, but also a rounded tummy.

We will remind, the other day Kylie Jenner confirmed her pregnancy. Travis Scott and his chosen one are preparing to become parents for the second time.

Kylie’s fans were delighted with the new pictures of the celebrity. They wrote words of admiration for the burning brunette in the comments below the photo:

“Hot Mommy”, “Yes Mommy!”, “Pregnant” content is what we’ve been waiting for “,” If you need a nanny – call me, beauty! “,” Lucky Travis, she is so sexy. ” , “We adore you Mommy.”

Jenner herself left an emoji in the form of an angel under the attractive photo, hinting at the unborn child.

