Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga surrenders to police after being accused of domestic violence

A couple of days ago, TMZ reported, citing anonymous sources, that 31-year-old rapper Tyga beat up his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old blogger and model Camarin Swenson. Later, she herself confirmed this by posting several photos and videos on her Instagram account.

TMZ journalists, I have become a victim of emotional, psychological and physical abuse, and I am no longer going to hide it, – she told the media.

According to insiders, on Monday at about three o’clock in the morning, Kamarin appeared at the house of her ex, allegedly in a state of strong alcoholic intoxication. The girl asked to let her into the house and shouted at him. Unable to achieve results with words, he punched her in the face. After some time, her mother came to the rapper’s mansion and took her home. Later, it was Swenson’s mother who reported the violence against her daughter to the police. Kamarin told the police that the ex-boyfriend beat her, and later put it in writing.

As it turned out later, her night visit took place by mutual agreement, and that she did not break into his house, as TMZ previously wrote. Svenson posted screenshots of their correspondence on the network, from which it follows that Tyga was waiting for Kamarin and even called her a taxi, and then kept her in the house for several hours.

I didn’t scream and I wasn’t an intruder in the house. When I tried to leave, he stopped me, and then kept me in the house for several more hours, – Kamarin explained in the story.

The rapper Tyga himself did not comment on the accusations against him, moreover, on Monday he refused to communicate with the authorities in his house. However, on Tuesday evening, he nevertheless turned up at the police station, and after interrogation surrendered to the authorities. The Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed the arrest on its official Twitter account. It is reported that he is being held on bail of 50 thousand dollars. The date of the election of the preventive measure has not yet been announced.

Camarin Swenson and Tyga started dating last year, as reported on Instagram in the spring. Already in July, the girl was photographed twice by the paparazzi with a large ring on her left hand. However, they soon parted ways.