LighTofHeaveN spoke about the game Spirit at The International 2021, TI10, Int | Dota 2

Caster Dmitry LighTofHeaveN Kupriyanov spoke about the results of the first day of the playoffs The International 10 (2021) for Dota 2. In a video for RuHub, he praised Team Spirit for fighting in the match against Invictus Gaming and criticized the performance OG in a meeting with Team Secret…

Dmitry LighTofHeaveN Kupriyanov: “Spirit is definitely great, that today [в первый день плей-офф] fought that they tried their best. But they are not ready for IG or PSG.LGD, and for some of the teams that are most likely to enter the top 4. Our happiness will be if they [Spirit] after being defeated by IG, they will continue to play the same way. If they continue to play like this, it is very likely that they are among the top 8, because they, surprisingly, fought. “

Kupriyanov said that OG failed in terms of preparation for the first day of the playoffs.

Dmitry LighTofHeaveN Kupriyanov: “Today [в первый день плей-офф]if this is a coach’s job or their common job, then this is a complete failure. I don’t know what Misha is doing there. To be honest, as for me, half of the coaches at The International are just friends, because you just had to call someone. With all due respect, with him [Misha] OG have never played so badly in the playoffs before. “

On October 12, Team Spirit lost to IG with a score of 1: 2, and OG lost a dry run to Secret. Compositions Yaroslava Miposhka Naydenova and Johann n0tail Sundstein fell into the lower bracket, where on October 13 they will compete with Fnatic and Quincy Crew respectively.

The International 10 matches are played from October 7th to 17th. The tournament is held in Bucharest – the playoffs of the teams play at the National Arena. Spectators are not allowed into the arena due to coronavirus restrictions. The prize fund of the championship is over $ 40 million.