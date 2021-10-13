LighTofHeaveN spoke about the game Spirit at The International 2021, TI10, Int | Dota 2

Caster Dmitry LighTofHeaveN Kupriyanov spoke about the results of the first day of the playoffs The International 10 (2021) for Dota 2. In a video for RuHub, he praised Team Spirit for fighting in the match against Invictus Gaming and criticized the performance OG in a meeting with Team Secret…
Kupriyanov said that OG failed in terms of preparation for the first day of the playoffs.
On October 12, Team Spirit lost to IG with a score of 1: 2, and OG lost a dry run to Secret. Compositions Yaroslava Miposhka Naydenova and Johann n0tail Sundstein fell into the lower bracket, where on October 13 they will compete with Fnatic and Quincy Crew respectively.
The International 10 matches are played from October 7th to 17th. The tournament is held in Bucharest – the playoffs of the teams play at the National Arena. Spectators are not allowed into the arena due to coronavirus restrictions. The prize fund of the championship is over $ 40 million.