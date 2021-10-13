Lokomotiv responded to messages about the departure of the German manager to Newcastle :: Football :: RBC Sport

The club said that this information is not true

The head of sports and development at Lokomotiv, the German Ralph Rangnick, does not leave the team to work at the English Newcastle. This was reported to RBC by the press service of the Moscow club.

“The information about the transfer of Ralph Rangnik does not correspond to reality,” Lokomotiv said.

Earlier, Bild journalist Christian Falk said that Rangnick is interested in coaching at Newcastle. “Rangnick has previously tried to coach at Manchester United, Everton, Tottenham and Chelsea. Working in the Premier League is his big dream, ”Falk wrote.

Rangnik, 63, was appointed Head of Sports and Development at Lokomotiv in July. As a coach, he has worked with many clubs in the German Bundesliga: Stuttgart, Hannover, Schalke, Hoffenheim and Leipzig.

On October 7, Newcastle was acquired by a consortium from Saudi Arabia, which owns assets worth more than $ 400 billion. This season, after seven rounds, Newcastle is ranked 19th in the standings with three points. Now the head coach of the team is Steve Bruce.