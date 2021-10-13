Luca Hernandez is ordered to report to Madrid for imprisonment. He violated the ban on contact with his wife after the attack on her in 2017 – Football

The Madrid court ordered the defender of “Bayern” Luca Hernandez to appear in Spain for imprisonment.

The football player is required to appear in court on October 19 to choose a correctional institution in which he will serve his sentence.

Hernandez in February 2017 (then he played for Atlético) was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend Amelia de la Osa Llorente. Both Luca and Amelia were sentenced to community service and fined.

They were also banned from meeting or communicating for six months. However, Hernandez and De la Osa went to the Bahamas together in June 2017 (by that time Amelia had married a football player), after which they were detained in Madrid.

Hernandez was charged with violating an injunction. Subsequently, the prosecutor demanded to sentence the football player to one year in prison. An appeal by his lawyers against the decision was dismissed because he avoided doing community service.

The demand presented to Hernandez was not caused by the initial accusations of assaulting the girl, but by disobeying the court decision. Luca’s lawyers have appealed against the ruling. If the appeal is upheld, the player can escape punishment.

According to As, Bayern were not aware of the situation.