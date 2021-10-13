Luck allowed Rublev to fly into the top 5 of the ATP. But the fear of the new and doubts will not allow to go further 1/4 “TBSh”

Such a leap in the Ruble would probably be appreciated by the central bank of Russia – Andrei broke into the top 5 Asia-Pacific region in two years. In recent seasons, he not only plowed, winning 40+ matches, but also successfully took advantage of the circumstances: Federer, Nadal and Tim fell out of the top five. But the takeoff in the table does not seem grandiose – the ATP 500 and 250 series tournaments against the qualifiers, rather, its limit, and psychology and the general level of play do not allow taking the title more significant. Andrey Rublev is just a good tennis player.

Do not say that you did not fight in hysterics after the April removal of Nadal from the ground. Even the fans of the Spaniard from Russia were not against giving the victory to Rublev in Monte Carlo-2021 – for 16 years, the Russian player did not destroy Rafa’s hopes for a gritty title. After the epoch-making match, everyone was shouting about the Russian’s readiness to take TBSh or at least the Masters. But after the triumph, he toothlessly gave the final in Galle to Yugo Umber and the title match to Sasha Zverev in Cincinnati, and also failed all visits to the Helmets in 2021.

Rublev himself doubted the fairness of the alignment – the change of positions in the top ten of ATP happened not without the help of the tops. Due to injuries, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem took turns in the rankings, and at least until the end of the season, they cannot claim the position of the Russian. Andrei himself is not sure of his exclusivity, justifying the take-off with sores of his opponents.

Andrey Rublev Photo: Getty Images

“It’s true that I had a good season. But Rafael Nadal doesn’t play many tournaments. Dominic Tim was also injured. Both have lost a lot of ranking points. I overtook them, but I was a little lucky, – said Rublev.

Realistically assessing what is happening – okay, but public revelations have not yet helped anyone in the mental battle for the “Helmet”. After all, opponents also notice doubts: a place in the top 5 of the ATP is rather not a game pattern of great talent, but the luck of a hardworking, but average tennis player. After all, even the healthy king of soil and his protégé Tim could hardly compete with the Russian in motivation: Rublev absorbs tournament after tournament, but cannot get enough of tennis. When 35-year-old Rafu, on the contrary, is only enough for selective “TBS” and butt between “Helmets” sand tournaments, and the Austrian completely lost his gaming nerve after the long-awaited USO-2020, catching six months of frustration and falling into a psychological pit.

“He is in love with tennis. Andrey is very hardworking and loves to spend time on the court, – said coach Fernando Vicente. – Sometimes you have to persuade him: “Please stop. Don’t overload the body. ” But he really wants to progress. You don’t have to force him to work at all. Rather, the opposite is true. Sometimes you tell him: “Let’s take a couple of days off, you will relax.” And he replies: “No, no, let’s train.”

Following the suspense of any melodramatic show, Rublev’s tennis love will turn his head, but then he will surely hit an unprotected place painfully. In the pandemic 2020, Andrei played a record 51 matches, and in 2021 – already 47. Cyclicality can turn into fatigue, oversaturation and trite injuries in the future. Back problems in adolescence are not sprains or bruises: overload will remind you of yourself. Failure to say no to tennis and catch your breath betrays immaturity.

Andrey Rublev Photo: Getty Images

However, it was the regularity and a bunch of tournaments played in a row that helped Rublev climb so high. He is using the potential of the five hundred players and the matches of the ATP 250 series correctly, achieving almost one hundred percent result. Defeating qualifiers Lloyd Harris and Corentin Mute, world number 27 Bornu Coric, or lacquer loser Lorenzo Sonego, Rublev took eight titles in 13 ATP finals. Only once did he take 500 points from the more rated and, it seemed, prepared Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Russian is famous for its regularity at grand slams as well. Until 2021, at TBSh, Andrei regularly lost to the tops, to whom he had to give the match based on the tournament layouts. Since his breakout at USO 2017, he has only surrendered to the lower-rated guys twice. The 129th racket of the world from the USA Mackenzie MacDonald stopped the Russian in the first round at AO-2019, and his compatriot Sam Querry (No. 44) next interrupted Andrey’s path at Wimbledon in the second round. Rublev was always inferior to favorites at any stage.

We smeared the statistics of the sensation of 2021 – the accumulated fatigue, non-seed sowing and starting jitters resulted in a failure. At RG, Wimbledon and the US Open, he flew to the underdogs, although with Struff (4-3) and Fuchovic (5-3), the Ruble had positive statistics. But the showdown with Francis Tiafoe in the third round of the American major highlighted the key problem of the Russian guy – Rublev’s game is tied to mental stability. He does not have the magic of tops – to throw out negative emotions and embed the game. Nervous outbursts do not release him, but only fetter him – in a state of confusion, he completely loses control over the technique.

And then plan B does not help either, Andrey is a player of the same key: Rublev wins those whom he should, but he has no options to puzzle the top guys. His ultra-forward hand has helped frame hundreds of ATP 500 matches – he plays well with those involved in the shootout in the back. Difficulties arise where opponents use his tempo against him. He could vary the speed and direction by connecting the backhand, but the non-native hit is noticeably weaker than the crown one.

Possessing not the most powerful physics, Andrey loses to the top and in the serve – his parameters do not give the ball the proper speeds for 200 km / h. She also decides in the game on the back. Of course, having more time on the tour and more frequent meetings with direct competitors, he will be able to work out a backup plan. But it looks like a belated decision. His peers with a more textured game already regularly take the Masters and go for the Helmets, and Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Alyassim, Italian Matteo Berrettini, who usually did not apply for much, drop into the majors’ semifinals.

Denis Shapovalov Photo: Getty Images

Rublev is hampered by the fear of the new and the fear of experiments. Perhaps the five-year alliance with Fernando Vicente lacks third parties. Refreshing the state is not a radical idea, but it influenced Daniil Medvedev’s clay run – ATP No. 2 entered the RG quarterfinals for the first time. Even mature tops like Rafa Nadal change coaches in the middle of their careers to give a different impetus to the game and adapt to new realities. A look from the side helped him to work out the first serve and the game at the net. Maybe Rublev’s permanent team has blurred his eyes? For five years, the picture of the game is too slowly overgrown with the desired outlines.

“I would say that then I was not even a player,” Rublev remembered with a smile the junior title at RG-2014. – I was completely different. I worked very hard when I was a child. But then I did not yet understand what tennis is. I didn’t understand what to do on the court, I just practiced hitting because I liked it. I didn’t think about how to play, how to defend and control the little details in the game. “

One gets the feeling that Andrey is not getting any clearer. A solid player of the top ten will still meet expectations: to lose, to whom he should, to beat – whom he should. In order not to be an extra and to get involved in the fight for TBSh, even the fifth racket of the world needs to prepare for changes.

