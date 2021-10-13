Machine Gun Kelly went to Megan Fox from the girl who left him without sex

In the summer of 2020, the public learned that the sexy American actress Megan Fox, who broke up with her husband, found a younger boyfriend and began dating 30-year-old singer Machine Gun Kelly. However, as it turned out, at the time of the beginning of his affair with a movie star, the shocking artist himself was not free: he was dating the 24-year-old model Summer Ray. And now she believes that Colson Baker (the musician’s real name) cheated on her with Megan Fox.

Recently, the young beauty became a guest of the Impaulsive podcast, where she talked about how her relationship with the singer ended. According to the girl, they started dating, but she refused to the guy in intimacy. The model wanted to make sure he really loved her first. But the musician could not stand this test, especially when the “hot thing” Megan was next to him.

The girl remembered how she arrived with her boyfriend in Costa Rica, where he was supposed to star in the movie “Midnight in the Grain Field” with Fox (it was in the spring of 2020).

“I was waiting at the hotel the whole time he was filming with her, and I didn’t really suspect anything. I thought she was older, married, she has children and all that, ”- said Summer.

The model realized that her boyfriend was having an affair with the actress when the video for Bloody Valentine was released, in which Megan Fox unexpectedly starred.

“I asked him why he didn’t invite me to the video, and he referred to the restrictions on covid. And then this video came out, and I thought, “Oh,” the girl recalled.

However, after the model’s story, there is no impression that she is offended by her ex-boyfriend. To summarize, she said that if Baker had been, she would also choose Megan Fox.

