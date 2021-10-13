Matt Damon nearly sucked Ben Affleck in front of millions

Ben Affleck and Mat Damon kissed for the new movie “The Last Duel”. This is reported by the portal Page Six

In a new interview, the cast revealed that 51-year-old Damon was supposed to kiss 49-year-old Affleck in a scene from the highly anticipated film. Instead, director Ridley Scott decided to change the scene and ordered Damon to kneel in front of his friend and co-star.

“In the original version of this scene, the ceremony actually took place with you kissing everyone on the lips,” Affleck said. “And we had that in the script.”

Unfortunately for fans, Affleck shared that the intimate moment between him and Damon on the big screen “will have to wait” as it never entered the script. He went on to explain that the director thought it would be distracting.

In the film, Damon plays Sir Jean de Carrouge, a French knight during the Hundred Years War, while Affleck plays Pierre d’Alençon, a French nobleman.

“These two characters really hate each other and it was really fun,” Damon said.

The new film by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, The Last Duel, is set in France in the 1300s, but the actors admitted that not everything will be historically accurate.