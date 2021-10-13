Media: J.Lo and Ben Affleck reunited 17 years later

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Photo: instagram.com/matodzitommy

Jennifer Lopez, who recently broke up with Alex Rodriguez, went on vacation to a ski resort in Montana with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. A source close to the couple announced their reunion.

Rumors that Jennifer and Ben decided to resume a romantic relationship began after their joint vacation.

One of the insiders said that they both look pretty happy, according to “Gossip”.

“Jennifer spent a few days with Ben. They have a very strong bond. Everything is fast and intense, but Jennifer is happy.”, – sure a source from the circle of celebrities.

After returning to Los Angeles, the couple went home to Lopez.

Jennifer’s and Ben’s fans have stated that they will be happy if the couple really reunite again.

The singer and actor met from 2002 to 2004, they were going to get married, but they broke up shortly before the wedding.

We will remind, in April of this year, J. Lo broke up with Alex Rodriguez.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/showbiz/personal-life/1911951-smi-dzhey-lo-i-ben-afflek-vossoedinilis-spustya-17-let/