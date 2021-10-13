Media: J.Lo and Ben Affleck reunited 17 years later

Cornelius Chandler
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Photo: instagram.com/matodzitommy

Jennifer Lopez, who recently broke up with Alex Rodriguez, went on vacation to a ski resort in Montana with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. A source close to the couple announced their reunion.

