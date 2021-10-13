Media publishes “terrifying pictures” of Tom Cruise

Actor Tom Cruise, distinguished by his traditionally attractive appearance, got into the lenses of cameras in a state that was supposedly unusual for himself. German media fear the health of the Hollywood star, noting that the public “remembers him to others.”

The legendary Hollywood actor, film star, film director, screenwriter and film producer turns 60 next year. Three-time Golden Globe winner Tom Cruise will meet his seventh decade simultaneously with the release of the seventh part of the film franchise “Mission: Impossible”.

Today, October 13, the media began to actively discuss the photos of a movie star that got to the Network: the actor was filmed at the LA Dodgers baseball game, where he came with his son Connor. It is noted that Tom rarely appears in public. When the (traditional American fancam) camera zoomed in on the artist, he smiled and waved. The face of the Hollywood star was noticeably rounded, thick cheeks appeared.

This appearance of the legend of world cinema puzzled the media. Some media outlets wrote that the actor could undergo a series of plastic surgeries, which, according to the media, is consistent with his periodic “disappearance” from television cameras over the past six months. It is also speculated that Tom may be hiding his health problems.

It is worth noting that netizens are still hoping for a simple weight gain by the actor after the end of the grueling filming of the movie “Mission: Impossible 7”.

We remind you that the premiere of the seventh part of the cult action movie, telling about the adventures of Ethan Hunt, will take place on September 30, 2022. Filming was completed only in early September. Thus, only the filming process of the picture took 1.5 years. Ving Rhames, Henry Cerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and other actors will also return to their roles.

Recall that in July this year it became known that the actor was robbed during the filming of a film in the UK. As the media reported then, unknown persons stole things from Tom Cruise for several thousand pounds. The intruders stole the car of the actor’s bodyguard BMW X7. Cruise’s personal belongings were in the car. However, the West Midlands County Police Office is just two minutes’ walk from the parking lot.

After some time, the car was still found using an electronic tracking system installed in it. The police said the car was found in the nearby town of Smetik, but things were still missing from the car.

