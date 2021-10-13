Medvedeva revealed the details of the relationship with Tutberidze, to which she returned after the scandal

Evgenia Medvedeva

Three years ago, Medvedeva took part in the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. Then the girl took second place, losing gold to Alina Zagitova, another pupil of Tutberidze. They say that the skater was jealous of her rival, they say, they pay too much attention to her and were taken out of the juniors early. As a result, Zhenya made a tough decision – to leave Eteri Georgievna for Brian Orser.

For two years, Evgenia studied under the attention of a Canadian specialist, but last fall she returned to Eteri. The skater admits: her relationship with Tutberidze was really difficult. However, they managed to find a common language and forget old grievances.

“Now I am authoritatively declaring that everything is in order. We talk, I skate in “Khrustalny”, everything is fine. We see each other, talk, ”she said in an interview with Laysan Utyasheva.

Despite the scandal, the coach and the athlete were able to establish friendly communication

True, Eugene is in no hurry to return to big sport. She admitted that she will definitely miss this season due to health problems. The girl is struggling with the consequences of spinal and leg injuries. In addition, at the beginning of the year, Medvedeva suffered a severe coronavirus infection. The brunette still feels the complications of the disease.

“I have completely beaten off smells and tastes. Only then two weeks later the aromas began to return to me, but they changed. For example, I take a fresh green apple and smell fried chicken! Everything returned to normal within three months, except for the smell of onions. It still smells disgusting to me, corpse. I’m twisting, ”the skater shared on the YouTube show“ Daring cooking with Laysan! ”

Photo: Legion-Media