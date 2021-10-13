Megan Fox and her boyfriend got naked and talked about their love

Lovers believe that they met when they were destined. “I remember the first time I saw him, but I don’t remember his face at all. I looked up, saw something impossibly high. He smelled of grass, to which he told me that he was a weed. And then he disappeared. I think that the higher powers did not allow us to meet earlier, ”said Megan.

As it turned out, when Fox first met Baker, she was with her husband, Brian Austin Green. The ex-couple have two children. Coulson has a daughter from his first marriage, with whom he often goes on tour.

“I don’t want everyone to think that everything is perfect here. This is ecstasy, agony … It’s not for nothing that I call our relationship a dark fairy tale, ”said the singer. He also admitted that he was ready to die before meeting Megan. According to the performer, he went through a lot, and his daughter is the best that will remain of him.